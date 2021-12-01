Tanzania: Avoid Power Struggle - Pj Told Judicial Personnel

THE Principal Judge, Mr Mustapher Siyani, has directed Deputy Registrars and Court Administrators in the country to cooperate with each other and stop fighting for powers while exercising their duties of dispensing justice to the people.

Mr Siyani made such an appeal yesterday when opening five-day orientation training for such leaders being held at the Institute of Judicial Administration Lushoto in Tanga Region.

"The management of the implementation of all the responsibilities that assist in the administration of justice rests with you. We will achieve our vision more quickly if you are united, strong and effective when performing your duties, otherwise our journey will be longer,"he said.

The principal judge used the occasion to give emphasis to co-operation, love, mutual respect and support between the leaders so that the work could continue and warned them not to fight for powers in the performance of their duties.

He said that the leadership coats given by Tanzanians should be used properly to bring them development, thus unity among leaders was essential to any kind of success. The principal judge noted that there was no reason for such leaders to fight for poles since they were building one house.

Mr Siyani reminded them of another important issue concerning the independence of the Judiciary, noting that the intended independence was not to make the Judiciary of Tanzania an island.

"We have been entrusted with the responsibility of administering justice in the country and our freedom lies in deciding on people's rights. That freedom should be protected for constructive purpose. It is good for each of us to respect and protect that freedom but also respect boundaries of other pillars," he said.

The principal judge also noted that the Judiciary was implementing its Five Year Strategic Plan with three main pillars of governance, accountability and effective use of resources; access to equal and timely justice and creating a positive image and restoring public confidence in the Judiciary.

Thus, he urged the Deputy Registrars and court administrators to adhere to all the pillars through honesty, diligence and integrity, each one in his or her own time and warned that each of them would be measured using the three pillars depending on the results of the work done.

Mr Siyani said that in accordance with the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the Judiciary of Tanzania has a duty to provide justice to all and in a timely manner as defined under Article 107A.

He said that in order to fully carry out the functions of justice, all leaders must have a clear understanding of the law and rights in general.

The principal judge recalled that the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma has repeatedly insisted that all judicial officers should have adequate knowledge and understanding of their duties and responsibilities.

"Thus, it is in this context that this training is designed to meet the constitutional requirement. Personally I have had the opportunity to review your training schedule for the next five days. I am pleased to see that the topics are aimed at reminding us of what we need to do,"he said.

On his part, the Chief Registrar, Mr Wilbert Chuma, thanked the leadership of the Judiciary and the IJA as a whole for facilitating the training.

He promised the principal judge, on behalf of the Deputy Registrars and Court Administrators, to carry out all the instructions given by him in serving Tanzanians while carrying out their duties of dispensing justice to the public.

"We will do everything we can to the extent possible to achieve the institutional goals. Conflicts (between leaders) can exist, as even in religious books they say temptations can come, but woes to the one who brings them, "warned Mr Chuma.

Giving a word of greeting before the principal judge taking the floor, the Chief Court Administrator, Prof. Elisante Ole Gabriel, noted that the Judiciary of Tanzania is a major pillar.

He said that the presence of the right people, the right professionals and the right leaders was the most important thing, thus they would not lose anything in investing in people's understanding.

He assured the principal judge that not only would the newly registered Deputy Registrars and Assistant Directors, but also the judiciary would continue to provide training to all cadres.

"I have spoken to the IJA Principal to create a short training program for the secretaries, record assistants and also our drivers who, while we are asleep in their cars, drive us all the time, at least to come to Lushoto so that they can enjoy their work. I believe that will be done,"he said.

During the training, various topics will be presented by specialized facilitators in various fields, including Prof. Ole Gabriel, Mr Chuma, retired Chief Justice, Mr Mohamed Chande, Retired Court of Appeal Justice January Msoffe, High Court Judge Katarina Revocati and other senior court officials.

Among the topics to be covered includes the course are Strategic Leadership, Leadership Skills and Change Management, the Judiciary's Mandate, Culture and the Relationship between the Judiciary and other State Organs, Judiciary Administration Act and Ethics of Public Servants and Judicial Ethics.