Tanzania: Tz Domesticates Malabo Declaration in Agriculture Investment Plans

TANZANIA is among the African countries that have domesticated the famous Malabo declaration, especially on implementation of all the National Agriculture Investment Plans (NAIPs) which are under the declaration.

The Ministry of Agriculture said this during the Malabo Policy Learning Event (MAPLE) which kicked off on Monday this week via video conference that was followed directly by different stakeholders from across the continent.

According to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) focal point in the Ministry of Agriculture in Tanzania, Ms Adella Ng'atigwa, the implementation framework for the programme was based on the country's special agricultural programme dubbed Agricultural Sector Development Programme II (ASDP II), despite the policy and strategic statements which include among others the National Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty (NSGRP/MKUKUTA) and the Zanzibar Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty (ZSGRP/MKUZA).

Others, according to her, are Agriculture First (KILIMO KWANZA) and the Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) for Zanzibar, the Agricultural Sector Development Strategy (ASDS) and Programme (ASDP) for Mainland Tanzania and the Agricultural Strategic Plan (ASP) for Zanzibar; and Tanzania's agenda to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and various sub-sector policies, strategies and programmes.

The new development came during the stakeholders meeting in the agriculture sector, who among other issues called for a coordinated approach in implementation of the Malabo Declaration in efforts to end hunger and increase food security in the African continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The stakeholders were speaking in Dodoma during a five-day event that was followed directly by several smallholder farmers meetings from the country's capital, Dodoma majority of them from Chamwino district. The event in Dodoma was coordinated by ActionAid Tanzania.

At the meeting, stakeholders including Special Seats Lawmaker, Neema Lugangira, who represented all Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the country seconded the move by the government in implementing the Malabo declaration, adding that Members of Parliament were at the forefront in pushing for implementation of the declaration.

The MP said president Samia Suluhu Hassan was fully committed to ensuring that the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture was boosted to meet the requirements of the Malabo Declaration.

African Union Commission (AUC) Director of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Godfrey Bahiigwa, said despite the six years of implementation of the Malabo Declaration, there were just a few countries which had domesticated it since its adoption.

The declaration was adopted in 2014 but it's official implementation kicked off in 2015.

The Malabo Declaration signed by African governments in 2014 represented a re-commitment to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) principles and goals adopted earlier in 2003 under the Maputo Declaration.