Tanzania: Chrgg Commends 'Dropouts Back to School' Move

THE Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) has welcomed the government's decision to give school dropouts a second chance to obtain their education in the formal system.

Last week, the government through the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako issued a statement to allow dropouts, including pregnant girls to return to school immediately after delivering.

Since then, the decision has so far received a lot of accolades from a section of human rights activists from inside and outside the country, among them CHRGG.

A statement issued yesterday in Dodoma by CHRGG Vice Chairperson, Mohamed Khamis Hamad, said as one of the stakeholders in Human Rights, CHRGG had received the government's decision to allow both primary and secondary school girls back to school with happiness and appreciation, paying tribute to the government.

"This decision deserves a lot of congratulations because it has considered international legal requirements which want to see all pupils are pursuing their basic education without any form of discrimination, and it equally removes Tanzania from a few member states of the African Union (AU) that have been alienating pregnant girls from accessing education," read the statement in part.

Mr Hamad further insisted in his statement that the decision was equally complimenting the implementation of the African Countries Strategy dubbed Agenda 2063, which aims at increasing human capital by investing in education at all levels.

Last week when explaining the success that the government has so far attained during 60years of independence, the minister told journalists in Dodoma that the government was fully committed to removing barriers in education opportunities, including allowing pregnant girls in both primary and secondary schools to continue with formal studies after delivering.

Prof Ndalichako also said that in efforts to ensure that all Tanzanians get the required basic education, from now on, pupils whose examination results are annulled because of cheating and those who do not make it to the rate pass will be given a second chance to re-seat for national examinations.

"The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) will soon provide the modalities on how pupils in these groups can re-seat for their exams, and those who will re-seat and pass will be allowed to continue with their studies in public schools, and this decision has considered the fact that form four and form six candidates whose examination results ought to be annulled and those who do not make it to the required passing rates are given a second chance," she said, adding that it was high time the government applies a similar initiative to primary school pupils.