Malawi Police Celebrates 100 Years of Service

It was all pomp at Malawi Police Service (MPS) Headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday as the men and women in uniform converged to celebrate 100 years of the service's mandate of providing internal security service to the country.

Several officers including the current Police Inspector General, George Kainja were decorated with presidential police medals, long service and good conduct awards.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Lazarus Chakwera described Malawi Police Service as one of the most important institutions saying without it, there would be chaos and disorder in our communities.

"Without it, criminals and bandits would overrun our streets. Without it, we would not be able to leave our homes for work or leisure activities with confidence that we will not be ambushed by violent persons along the way.

"Without it, motorists would have no incentive to observe the speed limit when driving on our roads," said Chakwera.

The president spoke of the need to strengthen discipline of the service as well as bringing in modern equipment and tools for effective policing.

"We need to retrain the entire police service to modern ways of enforcing the law without violating the rights of citizens.

"We need to have specialization units within the Malawi Police to ensure that there is special focus given to specific kinds of crimes that have proven too difficult to solve in recent times," he said.

Chakwera also called for improved collaboration and partnership between the Malawi Police Service and other security agencies as a means of cutting out the waste in resources that is caused by duplication and redundancy.

"As the Malawi Police Service enters its second century, these are the things we need to work on. The responsibility for doing so rests on all of us. It rests on police officers, it rests on government officials, it rests on law makers and it rests on citizens.

"We must work together to restore public confidence in the police service. We must work together to make corruption and abuse of office something that has no place anywhere within this great institution," he said

In his remarks, Minister of Internal Security Richard Chimwendo Banda described the journey of the Malawi Police Service as a mixed bag.

He acknowledged that while some officers have gone to every length to ensure justice to Malawians without favour, sadly said Banda, some officers have been involved in cases of corruption and aiding criminals among others, thereby losing public trust.

He then requested the public to partner with the police by reporting all officers that cut corners in the course of carrying out their duties.

MPS Inspector General George Kainja said the day offered the service an opportunity for the service to look into the future with hope.

He, however, expressed sadness that the Police Air Wing Base at Mtakataka which was a plus to the provision of internal security in the country is almost dead

He said the people of Malawi has made it clearly that they want a police service that is accountable all the times.

"The people of Malawi want a police service that is quick to respond to their needs. The people of Malawi have made it clear that they will not accept mediocrity in the delivery of its services," emphasized Kainja.