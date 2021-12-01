Egypt: Sisi Orders Linking Coastal Protection Efforts With National Road Network Improvement Project in Alex

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday29/11/2021 ordered linking efforts exerted to protect Egyptian coasts along the Mediterranean Sea with the national road network improvement project in Alexandria Governorate, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Sisi's directives were made during a meeting with Commander of the Naval Force Vice Admiral Ahmed Khaled, Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Ihab el Far and Chairman of the Financial Affairs Authority of the Armed Forces Ahmed el Shazly, according to him.

The move comes in line with the 2030 sustainable development plan and in integration with efforts to link the western part of the North Coast with the Red Sea, including El Sukhna/El Alamein axis and as part of a full and strategic notion of the modern infrastructure of the State, with special focus on the national network for roads and bridges and the new harbors system, added Radi.

Also, Sisi underlined the need for exerting more efforts to strengthen the local production of building materials and equipment to meet the market's growing needs, the spokesman noted.

