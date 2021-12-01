Egypt: NMEC Lights Up in Orange to Support World Campaign to End Violence Against Women

The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) lit up in orange to mark the "Orange the World: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence."

A large group of leaders and partners participated in the event that was organized by the National Council for Women(NCW) in partnership with the UN Women Egypt Country Office, the European Union and the Dutch Embassy in Cairo.

In a statement on Monday 29/11/2021, the NCW said that the museum has been lit up in orange, which is the colour that symbolizes a world free of violence against women and girls.

For her part, International Development Minister Rania el Mashat said that achieving gender equality and eliminating violence against women are on top of priorities of the sustainable development goals for all governments around the world.

Ambassador Christian Berger, the head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, lauded the EU's cooperation with local authorities, the UN and NGOs to empower women and girls in Egypt.

Dutch ambassador to Egypt Moritz Chatfield said that violence against women is a very complicated matter, stressing that all world countries are still trying to eliminate it.

Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous said "We must not turn our backs on millions of women and girls whose lives are still at risk due to gender-based violence."

UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova said that violence against women and girls has devastating and long-term consequences that threaten the entire development efforts, particularly after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Orange the World: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" is an international campaign since 1991. The colour orange, a colour symbolizing hope, is chosen worldwide as the colour of the campaign.

Gender-Based Violence is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world. Worldwide, an estimated 1 in 3 women will experience physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that violence against women increases during every type of emergency, including epidemics; cases of domestic violence have risen both in the Netherlands and the UK, and worldwide, since the COVID-19 outbreak.

