Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the CEO of the South Korean Hanwha Company

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the CEO of the South Korean Hanwha Company for Military and Defense Industries on Monday 29/11/2021.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki; Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, Major General Ahmed El-Shazly; and Director of the Armament Authority of the Armed Forces, Major General Osama Ezzat.

The Spokesman for the Presidency stated that the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Egypt International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition "EDEX 2021", reviewed opportunities to strengthen joint cooperation, in light of the modern technological and manufacturing capabilities of the Korean company.

