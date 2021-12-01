Angola: President Unveils Cardiopulmonary Hospital Complex

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço Tuesday inaugurated the Cardinal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Hospital Complex for Cardiopulmonary Diseases, previously called Luanda Sanatorium Hospital.

Accompanied by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, Vice President of the Republic Bornito de Sousa, and members of the Executive, the Angolan head of State toured the different areas of the new hospital unit.

The opening ceremony was preceded by a religious ceremony led by the Bishops of Luanda, Dom Filomeno Vieira Lopes, and Dom José Manuel Imbamba, president of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST), in the presence, also, of the honoree, Cardinal Dom Alexandre de Nascimento.

Located in the municipality of Kilamba Kiaxi, in Luanda, the infrastructure cost USD 214.4 million. The value includes construction, rehabilitation and equipping of the health unit.

The new structure of the former Sanatorium of Luanda has more than 300 beds (compared to the previous 250).