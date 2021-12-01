Nigeria, Chad to Partner On Power Interconnection - Buhari's Minister

30 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has assured the Republic of Chad of Nigeria's continuous interaction on power interconnection.

Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, Assistant Director, Press, Ministry of Power, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday quoted Aliyu as saying this while receiving the Chadian Ambassador, H.E Abakar Chahaimi, in his office.

According to the minister, Nigeria is committed to regional integration and willing to resuscitate engagement with Chad.

He stated that directors of the Ministry of Power with institutional memory of the engagements would kick start the interaction.

The minister recalled that Nigeria is geographically closer to Chad, shares culture and even inter-marry than some other African countries.

" And as such should partner for mutual benefits of both nations," he said.

He further stressed the need for collaboration between countries particularly in Africa, stating that no Nation can survive alone.

Speaking earlier, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Abakar Chahaimi, congratulated the minister on his appointment.

He chronicled the previous engagements and interactions on power interconnection between the two countries, which he said did not culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

He requested that the proposed partnership on interconnection be reopened as both countries stand the chance to benefit.

Speaking on the recent power interconnection between Chad and Cameroon financed by the World Bank, the Ambassador said he expected the same with Nigeria bearing in mind African integration for development.

