Nigeria: Save Nigerians From Hunger, Insecurity, Agbekoya Tells Buhari

The Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria, yesterday, decried the high level of hunger, unemployment, and insecurity in the country, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps at alleviating the plight of Nigerians.

Speaking after a meeting of the National Executive Council, the Iwarefa-in Council and members of the society in the Southwest in Ibadan, President of Agbekoya, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola said urged steps should be taken to revive the economy.

Okikiola, who expressed Agbekoya's displeasure, demanded the unconditional release of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho who has been in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

He also faulted "the removal of fuel subsidies and increase in fuel price, the establishment of a Security Joint Task Force comprising soldiers, police, Department of State Service, Nigeria Civil Defense Corps and self-determination groups like Agbekoya, OPC, Hunters, and Vigilante to combat insecurity in the Southwest, repair and maintenance of federal, state and rural roads, which have contributed to the high cost of foodstuffs in the markets we demand constitutional roles for our traditional institutions, agricultural revolution, support and protection of farmers on their farms."

"We are resolved to protect farmers and the entire Yoruba land at all cost. Agbekoya is battle-ready at all times to defend and protect Yoruba land from Fulani criminal herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers. I also want to caution security operatives not to be tribalistic in the way they are handling security issues in any part of the country."