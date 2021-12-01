Liberia: LNP Educates Students On the Usage of Traffic Lights

As accident cases increase in and outside Monrovia, the Traffic Division of the Liberian National Police (LNP) on Friday, 27 November 2021, launched a campaign on educating students on how to use the traffic lights and how to cross the road.

According to the Chief of Traffic of the Liberian National Police, Fred Gaye, educating the students on how to use the traffic lights will help reduce the number of accident cases and will also keep them safe.

Gaye said he is targeting 50 schools within Montserrado County before the end of the academic semester.

Speaking at two schools in Monrovia Friday which include Pioneer Baptist School System in Bassa Community area and the St. Simon Baptist School System, Gaye told the students that before they crossed the road, they should always make sure that there is no car coming, or the car should stop before they can cross the road.

"Students should always take time how to cross the road, and the safe way to cross the road is always looking left and right before they cross the road," Gaye added.

He also told students at the two Baptist schools that the road is for cars and pedestrians and that the students should never underestimate the speed of the car.

"Don't [ever] underestimate the speed of the car or say it is still far and that u can cross before it gets to you. It is not good at all. It is always good to cross the road the safe way," he noted.

At the same time, Gaye told the students to always take advantage of the safety signs in order to avoid accidents.

He told the students to always be careful when going home and getting in vehicles because of the kidnapping of children these days.

The Principals at the two schools visited thanked the Liberian National Police for going to educate their students on how to cross the road and how to use the traffic lights.