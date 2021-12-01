Liberia National Bar Elects New President

Nimba County — The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) elects Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie as its President, succeeding Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, whose tenure has expired.

Others elected along with Cllr. Rennie to run the affairs of the Bar for the next three years are Vice President, Secretary-General, and Treasurer, respectively.

The LNBA new President-elect, Cllr. Rennie served as National Vice President under the administration of outgoing President Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe.

The Liberia National Bar Association convention brought together lawyers, magistrates, and judges, including law enforcers, among others. The elections were held in the Wuo Garbe Tarppia Hall, Peace Empire I Nimba under the Theme: 'Corruption a threat to Peace and Rule of Law.'

Addressing reporters at the end of the convention, out-going President Cllr.Tiawan Saye Gongloe welcomed the newly elected officials to be involved with activities that will help to boost the image of the Bar and charged them to strive for unity and development.

Also speaking, Associate Justice Jamestta Howard Wolokolie called on the Liberia National Bar Association to become active rather than being pro-active in speaking on national issues in the judicial system.

A total of 476 voters went to the poll to elect the Bar's new leadership.

Those elected include Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie, the President, received 218 votes against Dr. /Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, 129 votes; others include Cllr. Abrahim B. Sillah, 114 votes against Cllr. Alhaji Swaliho A. Sesay, 13 votes.

For the post of Vice President, Cllr. Jamal Dehtho, Jr obtained 251 votes against Cllr. Bobby Livingston, 215 votes, while the Treasurer position was won by Cllr. Rachell Yabah-Duobah, who maintains her position with 255 votes against Atty. Mameita Jabateh Sirleaf's 212 votes.

Following his election, Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie pledged his support and commitment to moving the Bar forward.

"I will make sure to bring on board those who didn't win the election to work together for the betterment of the Union", he pledged