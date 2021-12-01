Rwanda: Kwizera Signs Contract Extension at Rayon Sports

30 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has signed a one-year contract extension with the Rwanda premier league side Rayon Sports. The new deal runs until November, 2022.

The former APR short stopper will be earning Rwf800,000 a month, besides the Rfw10m he received as signing on fee.

"We can confirm that goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has extended his stay with the blue family and giving him a new contract is an indication that we are happy with his work," Rayon Sports confirmed on twitter.

Kwizera, 26 started his career with Isonga before joining APR and also played for Bugesera before joining South Africa side Free State Stars.

"I am honoured and excited to sign a new deal with the club because it shows that my bosses want to work with me," said Kwizera.

He added: "I hope to continue working hard for the team. My ambition is to keep Rayon Sports going strong and winning titles."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X