Rwanda: Kwizera Signs Contract Extension at Rayon Sports

Goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has signed a one-year contract extension with the Rwanda premier league side Rayon Sports. The new deal runs until November, 2022.

The former APR short stopper will be earning Rwf800,000 a month, besides the Rfw10m he received as signing on fee.

"We can confirm that goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera has extended his stay with the blue family and giving him a new contract is an indication that we are happy with his work," Rayon Sports confirmed on twitter.

Kwizera, 26 started his career with Isonga before joining APR and also played for Bugesera before joining South Africa side Free State Stars.

"I am honoured and excited to sign a new deal with the club because it shows that my bosses want to work with me," said Kwizera.

He added: "I hope to continue working hard for the team. My ambition is to keep Rayon Sports going strong and winning titles."