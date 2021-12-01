Tanzania: Defence Minister - Why Tanzania's Borders Have Remained Secure for 60 Years

Dar es Salaam — If Tanzania has one thing to celebrate as it is about to mark the 60th year of its independence, it is its ability to maintain the security of its land, sea and air borders.

Speaking here yesterday, the Minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Stergomena Tax, said the ministry would keep employing a range of strategies to improve upon border security.

"The Ministry of Defence and National Service will keep on ensuring that the country's borders remain safe," committed Dr Tax.

Noting that the defence of the country rested on the shoulders of every Tanzanian, she called on citizens to take part fully in protecting the country from any elements of threats.

For this to happen, citizens needed to be in a frontline when it came to providing information related to any indicators of security and defence threats.

The founding father of this nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere was once quoted as saying: "Tanzania's defence and security depend on Tanzanians themselves."

In that context, Dr Tax said: "The country's defence is not the responsibility of the ministry alone, but every Tanzanian, in particular each patriot."

"We need to cling together for the interests of our nation."

Icing on the cake, since back then Tanzania has not been selfish, but taking part in the globe's initiatives to keep peace in other countries.

The ministry of Defence and National Service through the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) has been cooperating with the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) in the peacekeeping operations in a number of countries with conflicts.

The countries that Tanzania had ever offered its services when it came to peace keeping include Liberia, Eritrea, Seychelles, Ivory Coast (currently Cote D'Ivoire), Comoros, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.

Currently, TPDF is participating in peacekeeping in Lebanon, DRC Congo, Central African Republic, Mozambique and South Sudan.