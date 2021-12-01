Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2022 Stages Unveiled

The national cycling federation has unveiled the Tour du Rwanda 2022 race stages which will cover a total distance of 937km.

The 14th edition of the race is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 27, 2022.

19 teams have been selected from the major cycling nations in Africa and worldwide.

Rwanda will be represented by the national cycling team and Benediction Cycling team.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Earlier this year, Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

Selected teams

Israel Start-Up Nation (Israel),Total-Direct Energie (France), B&B Hotels (France), Team Novo Nordisk (USA), Androni-Giocatolli (Italy), Burgos-BH (Spain), Benediction Cycling Team (Rwanda), Pro Touch Team (South Africa), Bike Aid (Germany),TSG Terengganu (Malaysia), Team Coop (Norway), Wildlife Generation Pro (USA), Team SKS Sauerland NRW (Germany), Tarteletto-Isorex (Belgium)

National Teams: Rwanda, Algeria, Eritrea, Morocco, Great Britain

Stages

Stage 1: Kigali Arena-Kigali Arena (4 km ITT)

Stage 2: Kigali-Rwamagana (148 km)

Stage 3: Kigali-Rubavu (152 km)

Stage 4: Kigali-Gicumbi (124km)

Stage 5: Muhanga-Musanze (124km)

Stage 6: Musanze-Kigali Convention Center (152km)

Stage 7: Kigali-Mont Kigali (152km)

Stage 8: Kigali Canal Olympia-Kigali Canal Olympia (75km)