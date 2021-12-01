Ghana: EPA Re-Launches Source Segregation Programme

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has re-launched the Source Segregation Programme (SWSP) in Accra.

The SWSP concept involves waste segregated into pre-defined groups such as organic, paper, plastic, can and glass waste for recycling.

The Executive Director of EPA, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, re-launching the programme, on Thursday, said segregation and waste management was very crucial to the country's development.

"Waste is no longer waste, but wealth, which can be segregated and turned into useful needs in the community," he said.

Dr Kokofu noted that the EPA was enrolling a module to enable National Service personnel play a role in waste management.

He said the personnel would be supervised by environmental experts, and deployed to the communities to ensure that people undertake clean environmental practices and also comply with the segregation of waste.

Dr Kokofu said waste management companies would be engaged in the collection of the segregated waste for recycling., adding that waste segregation would provide employment for people.

He assured the public of EPA's commitment to protecting the environment.

Dr Kokofu said the initiative by government to entreat all citizens to keep their frontage clean had come at the opportune time, and called on Ghanaians to embrace the initiative of waste segregation for wealth creation.

He appealed to the public to support the initiative, by ensuring that waste was segregated at source.

Ms Martha Annan, the Innovations Manager of Jekora Ventures, a waste management company, said segregated waste could be recycled into compost cans, glass and papers.

She called on the public to support the initiative by the EPA to ensure a clean and safe environment in the country.

In November 2013, the EPA launched the National Source Waste segregation programme, in Accra, which was piloted in the Ministries, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, involving 60 Institutions.

The programme was extended to 32 first and second cycle schools in Osu-Klottey sub metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.