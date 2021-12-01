Egyptian Armed Forces Discloses Locally-Produced Drone 'Nut'

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Armed Forces disclosed on Monday29/11/2021 its recently produced drone dubbed "Nut" as it is exhibited at Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2021).

"Nut", which is named after Ancient Egyptian goddess of the sky, can carry up to 65 kilograms of weight and hide from satellites, as indicated while President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi was inspecting the Egyptian pavilion.

Egypt is also exhibiting military vehicles, including armored ones; surface-to-surface missiles; surface-to-air missiles; small, medium, and heavy arms ammunition; and, anti-submarine missiles.

Further, the Egyptian pavilion comprises border surveillance systems; torpedoes; police watercraft; tugboats; and, military goggles enabling long-distance and night visions. What's more, the Egyptian Armed Forces have a Russia-accredited center that can carry out maintenance for helicopters and engines of fighter jets.

EDEX 2021 houses the pavilions of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, United States and South Korea among others. More than 300 companies belonging to 18 countries, including Egypt, are exhibiting their products at EDEX 2021, which is visited by 76 foreign military delegations.

EDEX 2021 kicked off in Cairo Monday as it was inaugurated by President Sisi who welcomed foreign military commanders and delegations attending the event taking place until December 2.

The Egyptian president posed for a group photo with defense ministers and chief commanders of foreign armed forces attending the opening of EDEX 2021. He also thanked organizers of the expo for the great effort they made.

Egypt's Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki said that EDEX is aimed at creating a distinguished military gathering where experience exchange is made possible as well as presenting latest creations.

In another context, Minister Zaki affirmed that the Egyptian Army is the nation's shield in face of conflicts disrupting the world.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

