Egypt: WYF Opens Registration for Participation in Artistic Shows in World Youth Theater

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The administration of the World Youth Forum (WYF) announced opening registration to participate in the artistic and cultural shows during the World Youth Theater which will start its third edition in 2021 under the rubric "arts and cultures are parts of development and a human right".

This comes as part of the activities of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum which is due in Sharm el Sheikh on January 10-13 in 2022, the administration said in a statement on Monday29/11/2021.

The registration for audition will run until December 15 via https://register.wyfegypt.com/, it said.

World Youth Theater is a youth-to-youth hub that gathers promising artists from all over the world to play their outstanding talents and express their cultures through a wide range of art-related activities; including music, acting/theatre, stand-up comedy, painting, dance and much more.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

