Liberia: Shame and Disgrace

*PLP describes CDC - led government

Opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) standard-bearer Dr. Daniel E. Cassell says it's a shame and disgrace that the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has failed to implement its promise to effect a "CHANGE" in the political system through the so-called "Pro-Poor Agenda" which allegedly turned out to be complete 419 or hoax.

In accepting the PLP's mandate on 28 November 2021 to lead the party, Dr. Cassell directed a barrage of criticisms and accusations against the ruling establishment headed by President George Manneh Weah, saying Liberians are craving for a new brand of selfless, noble, kind, erudite, savvy, pragmatic, humble, and honorable leaders.

"What a shame and disgrace for a group of people who told us they were coming to effect a "CHANGE" in the political system through the so-called "Pro-Poor Agenda and put an end to the decades of perennial misrule, but evidently turned out to be complete 419 or hoax," Dr. Cassell said over the weekend.

The PLP political leader noted that the people are here looking for leaders who will summon the audacity beyond all odds to liberate the country and citizens from the lethargies of the historical depravity the country has and continues to painfully endure.

"Today, we painstakingly watch the current ruling establishment of President George Manneh Weah without any measure of remorse, shamefully loots and plunders the inadequate resources of our country and submerges our people down the boiling pit of extreme economic hardship and disparagement," Dr. Cassell added.

He suggested that the current draft 2022 national budget which is presently before the Legislature is riddled with fraud and discrepancies.

According to the PLP political leader, the draft 2022 budget failed yet again to address or encapsulate the socio-economic needs and aspirations of the Liberian people and falls short of emphasizing priority areas like agriculture, health care, education, tourism, and entertainment, infrastructure, and capital developments.

"Instead, that budget seeks to enrich the President and his confidants as it has always been since the ascent of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) to power," Dr. Cassell claimed.

He claimed that under the watch of Mr. Weah, Liberians see corruption and impunity institutionalized within the governing system.

He added that Liberians also see insecurity being normalized with the picnicking rise in mysterious and ritualistic killings within Monrovia and across the country.

"We see young kids hooked on bad drug substances exchanging gunfire with police forces. We see our young girls seeking survival in the dangerous act of prostitution which is fast claiming their precious lives," Dr. Cassell continued.

He stated that poverty is on the rise and curable diseases are decimating the people while Mr. Weah and his friends at the helm of power are living garishly and displaying absolute opulence in the full glare of the hungry and afflicted citizenry.

Cassell suggested that Liberia must be liberated from this spelling paralysis, noting that the country must be reclaimed and redeemed from this perennial scourge of bad governance and self-indulgence.

He indicated that Liberians deserve better, and they too have the right to better socioeconomic conditions and live-in dignity as the Almighty God has abundantly endowed the country with an overabundance of natural resources, which, if harnessed smartly, credibly, and accountably, Liberia can be a paradise on earth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia, our dear country deserves to be governed with integrity, accountability, transparency, dignity, and with the utmost proficiency for economic growth and infrastructural development to be realized," said Dr. Cassell.

In effect, he said, sound leadership is what Liberians need at this critical juncture.

"And may I say Leadership is essentially quintessential to forward March of any nation, and at the moment, that is lacking in our country," he argued.

Dr. Cassell declared that the PLP is truly the party of the people that certainly have the ideological, professional, and intellectual potencies and competencies as well as the political will and patriotic wherewithal to usher Liberia into a new paradigm shift of social transformation.