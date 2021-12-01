Rwanda Bids to Host Continental 2022 Taekwondo Championship

The Rwanda Taekwondo Federation has submitted an application to host the 2022 African Taekwondo Championships.

The development was confirmed by David Hakizimana, the federation president.

"We have sent our request to the Africa Taekwondo Union. We want to host the African Taekwondo Championships 2022. We have all the requirements, and hopefully we will win the bid and host it," Hakizimana said.

The competition is expected to take place between July and September next year.

If Rwanda wins the bid, it will be the first Sub-Saharan Africa country to host the continental competition which will feature Taekwondo types like Poomsae and Kyorugi.

Meanwhile, Rwandan Placide Bagabo, in October this year was elected as an Executive council member of Africa Taekwondo Union.