Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 10 Million Jabs Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — 10,502,737 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered until November 29, the Health Ministry said.

This includes 6,092,012 first shots, 3,978,832 boosters, 411,172 third shots and 20,721 travel shots, the ministry specified.

5,129,211 people are fully vaccinated so far, including 3,978,832 who got two doses and 1,150,379 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 7,078,496.