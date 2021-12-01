Tunisia: Moderna CEO Says Vaccines Likely Less Effective Against Omicron

30 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Washington/United States — The head of drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta," Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to . . . are like "this is not going to be good"."

