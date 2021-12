Tunis/Tunisia — 51 COVID-19 infections were logged on November 28 from 1,404 tests (3.63% positivity rate), taking the caseload to 717,309, said the Health Ministry.

The death toll stood at 25,363 as zero deaths were reported on the same date.

The number of recoveries rose by 122, reaching 690,903.

Three more hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities brought the total to 153, including 47 in intensive care and 14 under life support.