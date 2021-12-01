Somalia: Mogadishu Deputy Mayor Demands Arrest of Somaliland Traditional Leader King Burmadow

30 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland traditional leader King Osman Mohamud (Burmadow), is at risk of being arrested over remarks on late Al-Shabaab leader Ahmed Godane.

In a brief statement, Ali Abdi Wardere (Ali Yare), Mogadishu's Deputy Mayor and Security Commissioner, said he requested a warrant of arrest from the courts today.

"We filed a lawsuit against Burmadow and demanded his arrest. And I support the demonstrations against the violation of Burmadow," Mogadishu deputy mayor Ali Abdi Wardere said.

King Burmadow who is in the capital Mogadishu for two weeks made the controversial remarks speaking at a function in Mogadishu.

Burmadow's remarks set the internet ablaze with many criticizing him over his remarks.

