Egypt's Water Security Is Integral Part of Arab Security, Says Saudi Minister

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan asserted that his country is backing Egypt in maintaining its water rights, reiterating that Egypt's water security is an integral part of the Arab water security.

The Saudi minister's remarks were made during his meeting with Egyptian Ambassador in Riyadh Ahmed Farouk.

Kattan also praised the depth and strength of ties binding the two sisterly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation with the African states as part of the foreign policies of the two countries that aim at beefing up ties with Africa, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The Egyptian ambassador, for his part, asserted the depth of the two countries' close ties and their constant coordination regarding regional and international issues of common interest.

MENA