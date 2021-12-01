Egypt's Water Security Is Integral Part of Arab Security, Says Saudi Minister

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan asserted that his country is backing Egypt in maintaining its water rights, reiterating that Egypt's water security is an integral part of the Arab water security.

The Saudi minister's remarks were made during his meeting with Egyptian Ambassador in Riyadh Ahmed Farouk.

Kattan also praised the depth and strength of ties binding the two sisterly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the distinguished bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation with the African states as part of the foreign policies of the two countries that aim at beefing up ties with Africa, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The Egyptian ambassador, for his part, asserted the depth of the two countries' close ties and their constant coordination regarding regional and international issues of common interest.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X