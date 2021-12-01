Egypt, UAE Discuss Boosting Military Cooperation On Sidelines of Edex 2021

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki had a meeting on Tuesday with UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs on means of boosting military cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two countries' Armed Forces.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Egypt Defense Expo "EDEX 2021". The exhibition, which kicked off on Monday, will last until December 2.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

For his part, the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs lauded the distinguished organization of the exhibition, which is one of the most important exhibitions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Chief of Staff Osama Askar met with Chief of Staff of the Algerian People's National Army Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel al Nabit and Saudi Chief of General Staff Fayyad bin Hamed al-Ruwaili.

