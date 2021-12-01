Kenya: Jamaican Sheensea to Perform in Nairobi

Kenya is fast transforming into a global hub for international concerts with foreign artists from Nigeria and Jamaica consistently trooping in for performances.

The latest artist is Jamaican dancehall queen Chinesa Lee aka Sheensea who's confirmed a working trip to Nairobi in January 2022.

The 'rebel' hitmaker confirmed the tour on her socials.

"For Kenya, hopefully, I'll be there in January. I've felt for so long I want to go to Kenya first, take a longer trip, eat some more African food," she explained.

Shenseea, who has a Jamaican-Korean heritage, previously served as a promo girl before venturing into the music industry to pursue her dream.

The 25-year-old was born in Jamaica where she studied and discovered her talent in music, which she nurtured in Church as she used to sing in a choir.

Her career blossomed after she gave birth to her first child aged 19, and she would later go viral with her hit song "Loodi" featuring Vybz Kartel.

The video garnered over a million hits on YouTube within the first week of its release.

She joins the swelling list of artists to tour the Kenyan capital since the government eased Covid-19 restrictions in October, allowing social events to be held.

Others are Ruger, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, and Etana.

Meanwhile, Jamaican artists Konshens and Charly Black have also performed working visits to Nairobi.

Konshens' performance is set to take place at Carnivore whereas Charly Black's will be at Ngong Racecourse, on December 31.