Liberia: Ivorian Clergyman Mohammed Sanogo Makes Historic Donation of Medical Supplies, Equipment to GOL

Monrovia — The Founder and General Overseer of the Messages De Vie (Messages of Life) Ministry based in Ivory Coast, Bishop Mohammed Sanogo, has donated a huge consignment of medical supplies and equipment worth about US$196, 867 to the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Ministry of Health.

The church provided the medical supplies to be used solely at the government hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, and also carried out major rehabilitation works and surgical operations at the facility.

The medical and surgical equipment which are valued at US$59,167 include: Anesthesia table, incubator for newborns, and heating table.

General medicines and others for specialties including gynecology, ophthalmology, dental as well as Vitamins D, Analgesics, and Anti-Inflammatories that were provided worth US$42, 500

The renovation works which summed up to US$67,500 include: two operating tables, one anesthesia table, two generators, electrical installations and installation of two split units, and painting .

The Messages De Vie Ministry also provided 100 pieces of mattresses for hospital beds which amounted to US$1,700, and carried out about 200 surgical interventions of goiters, hernias, heavy worth about US$26,000 for citizens of nearby counties and others in the western region.

Bishop Sanogo and his team made the donation to the government, through the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah at a brief ceremony held at the government hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County on Friday, November 26, 2021.

He and his team were in Liberia holding divine and miracle intervention crusades under the captioned a 'New Liberia with Jesus" as part of his ministry's "Impact Nation" initiative.

Three separate crusades were held in Ganta, Kakata, Monrovia in Nimba, Margibi and Montserrado counties respectively.

The "Impact Nation" initiative was created in 2014 to preach the gospel to all nations through evangelism crusades, and social actions to assist the needy people through compassion acts including the distribution of food, household materials, free medical care programs, including surgeries for children, women and men.

Speaking during the ceremony, Bishop Sanogo observed that Liberia remains faced with numerous challenges as compare to other countries across the African continent.

He said though there are challenges in other countries, his ministry decided to carry on the act of compassion in fulfillment of God's plan for citizens of Bomi County and other areas in Liberia.

He noted that despite preaching the gospel to win souls for the Lord, his ministry decided to travel in the leeward parts of Liberia, particularly in Bomi to help address some of the challenges citizens and others are faced with in the region.

Bishop Sanogo emphasized that Liberia and its citizens should be grateful to God for making the donation possible, especially when its citizens are in dire need of medical interventions.

He urged citizens to always have faith and believe in God if his blessings must continue to flow in the nation.

"Everything we have done here comes from God and he's the one that we have to give honor and celebrate. These are resources that we do not have and the miracles that have been performed are not something that we are capable of doing. Many of us come from countries that have many challenges, but when you can think about your neighbors-the heart that thinks about other people is the heart of Jesus and we give thanks to God who brought us to Bomi".

Poverty in Liberia

Bishop Sanogo pointed out that Liberia and its citizens currently need the power of God if their country is to be transformed.

He reiterated that despite being blessed with abundant of resources, the poverty rate in post-conflict Liberia remains huge.

"Let the grace of God be upon the people of this land and let God raise a new Liberia. We have to stop the cause of poverty in Liberia. God has blessed this country with beautiful forests, and the land that is blessed. But by the power, forgiveness and mercy of God, things will change; let the power of God falls upon this nation".

He, however, used the occasion to commend Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, for facilitating his ministry to smoothly carry out the initiative at the public health facility in Bomi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called for God's blessings and interventions about Liberian authorities and citizens.

For her part, Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah commended Bishop Sanogo and his church for the gesture.

She noted that the gesture will help to improve Liberia's healthcare delivery, particularly in Bomi.

She, however, expressed the hope that Bishop Sanogo and his team will return to Liberia to provide additional supports to citizens and others in other counties across Liberia.

"I appreciate you and your team (Bishop Sanogo) for taking one of my children which is Bomi County to help. We want to thank the doctors for them leaving their homes, children, families and jobs to come and give. We appreciate you all for this gift".

In recent times, the donation made by Bishop Sanogo is the first of its kind since the holding of crusades in Liberia by international ministries and clergymen to the country's health sector.