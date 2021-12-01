Liberia: Health NGO Donates Surgical Gloves to Major Hospitals, Health Facilities

Monrovia — In furtherance of its efforts to compliment government's effort in meeting the health needs of the people, the health NGO - Refuge Place International (RPI) at the weekend donated a huge consignment of surgical gloves to major hospitals and health facilities across Monrovia and its environs including the Redemption Hospital and the James Davis Hospital, among others.

RPI non-governmental organization established in December 2009 by the former Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Mosoka Fallah. The mission of RPI is to create a replicable model for empowering poor and disenfranchised women and children residing in sub-Saharan Africa to create their own high-quality maternal, newborn, and child (MNC) care services, with the goal of reducing the high MNC mortality rate.

The Deputy Executive Director for Operations/Program at RPI Mr. Jim Saye Suah Jr., who presented the cartoons of gloves to the various health facilities, explained that the items were provided by a "good friend" of the group identified Trish Morgan, of the United States of America (USA) as a way of helping Liberia through the fight against COVID-19.

"Today we are donating 100+ packs of gloves to the government's facility (Redemption hospital, JDJ medical center, Duport road health center, etc.) and private facility within Refuge Place International Health catchment area. The 15 cartoons of gloves were purchased by our good friend Trish Morgan from the USA as a way of helping Liberia through the fight against COVID-19," Jim noted.

With the thirst of contributing its quota to the health delivery system of country, Suah disclosed that RPI will on December 3, 2021 open its second Satellite Clinic in Nyema village in Todee District, Montserrado County.

Nyema village was gravely affected by the scourge of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) that claimed more than 5,000 lives. A total of 37 members of the village were affected by the virus and sent to Ebola Treatment Units. Of those 37, 14 died. By the end of the Ebola epidemic, the village was left with 43 orphans.

"Preparations for the clinic began in January of 2014. Dr. Fallah worked with Nyema Village residents to plan the construction of an RPI health clinic in the community. In line with RPI's cost-sharing model, community members were asked what they could contribute to the clinic's construction, and RPI contributed the rest. The community provided land for the clinic, local construction materials such as bricks, stone, and sand, and labor. RPI provided specialized construction materials," Suah narrated.

The latest donation of the surgical gloves and the pending opening of the satellite clinic are just few of the many supports by RPI to the health sector.

It could be recalled that during second outbreak of the coronavirus disease RPI donated 114 oxygen regulators and 15 factory-made oxygen concentrators to health facilities in Montserrado, Bong and Nimba Counties.

Receiving the items, the hospital administrators and facilities' managers lauded RPI for its kind gesture, and pledged that the donation will be used for the intended purpose.

"We want to say thank you to the organization, especially Dr. Fallah, who has thought of us in the fight of covid-19. The gloves given will be used for the purpose for which he has sent them. And we hope and pray that other humanitarians will follow suit this example to reach out to us," added Pharmacist Austin Choloplay of the Redemption Hospital in the Borough of New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island.