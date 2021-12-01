Liberia: UN Staff Calls for Global Actions to End Violence Against Women and Girls in Commemoration of the 16-Days of Activism

Monrovia — The United Nations workers in Liberia over the weekend launched the 16-Days of Activism, and in the process, called-on all staff of the UN to take necessary steps in ending all forms of violence being perpetrated against women and Girls in the country.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based violence is an annual international campaign initiated by activists at the inaugural women's Global leadership institute in 1991.

It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world annually to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and Girls.

The Global theme for this year's 16-Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is "Orange the world: End violence against women now,"

The United Nations in Liberia on Friday at the UN Plaza in Sinkor, launched the 16-Days of Activism with the national theme: "Enough is enough! Let's act now to end violence against women, girls, children and other marginalized groups."

The president of the United Nations Staff Association in Liberia, Kaman Weah used the occasioned to call on his colleagues to support all efforts to end violence against women and girls in workplaces, communities and homes.

"Today, I am using this platform to call upon every personnel of the United Nations in Liberia to support all efforts against all forms of violence against women and girls. Enough is Enough!" Weah said.

"There is no more tolerance for the violation of the rights of women and girls, boys and men including marginalized and vulnerable groups."

He admonished all Staff of the UN in Liberia involved in any forms of violence of discriminations and violence against fellow coworkers to desist from such behavior.

"Our colleague's physical and mental well-being are at stake. As a staff association, we frown upon such act and condemn the behavior," Weah added.

The event, held at the UN Building at the Pan African Plaza in Sinkor, Monrovia was attended by top UN agencies officials including the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Liberia, Ambassador Neil Scott and UN Women Country Representative, Marie-Goreth Nizigama.

Ambassador Scott said Liberia cannot have sustainable development without Basic human rights and there won't be Basic Human rights without eliminating violence against women in the home, community and workplace.

According to him, in support of this civil society initiative, the United Nations launched the Secretary-General's UNITE by the 2030 to end violence against Women campaign and calls for global actions to increase awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts, and share knowledge and innovations.

For her part, Madam Nizigama frowned on gender stereotype, the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and the increase in rape cases and gender violence in Liberia.

Madam Nizigama said enough is just enough and women cannot continue to live in a society where their rights as women and Girls continue to be endangered.

She further called on the Government of Liberia to take actions against perpetrators of violence against Women and Girls.