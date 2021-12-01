Liberia: Minister Kemayah Discloses Commencement of Structural Policy Reforms At Foreign Service Institute

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr, has disclosed that the Foreign Service Institute (FSI) has commenced a structural and policy reform to elevate the institute to an enviable international standard.

Speaking over the weekend at the commencement convocation and 70th anniversary of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute, Foreign Minister Kemayah noted that the Ministry is making efforts towards establishing contacts with international partners for setting up an e-learning platform and other online exchanges with foreign universities and diplomatic institutions for the benefit of students at the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute as well as Foreign Service Officers at our Foreign Missions.

"Esteemed graduates, with all of these ideas, initiatives actions, and activities, we are cognizant of the fact that the future of Liberia's foreign policy is bright," Minister Kemayan said.

Key among these, Minister Kemayan disclosed that his administration has embarked upon the introduction of reforms, including image-building, productivity, cost-effectiveness, cost-benefits, efficiency, transparency, accountability, added value for taxpayers' money, equal opportunity for all, personnel welfare, a stronger sense of belongingness, as well as the basis for functional transformation for development.

According to him, one of the targets for the reforms remains human resource development and training of personnel to improve performance and ensure maximum productivity.

However, he noted that despite these efforts implored by him, there are still enormous challenges associated with change.

Nevertheless, the Foreign Affairs Minister believes, as an agent of change, he will continue to be mocked and made unpopular, but will remain undaunted and relentless, as he can do nothing less, but will continue to carry out his reform agendas with courage and conviction.

"As you graduate from the Foreign Service Institute, today, I am confident that during your studies, issues surrounding our diplomatic history were adequately discussed," Minister Kemayan noted.

"This nation is resilient; the history of our country is unique and speaks well of us within the global community of nations. Liberia's survival has long been predicated on its diplomatic prowess."

He recognized his predecessors for lifting the bar of diplomacy so high within Liberia's borders and beyond; stating that he cannot do less but will lift the bar higher than what he met.

Minister Kemayan attributed the move to the vision of President George Manneh Weah, calling on everyone to join the process of change.

He encouraged the graduates to do their best in their future endeavors as diplomats.

Minister Kemayan expressed optimism of seeing a generation of Liberians full of exuberance and eagerness to serve in the country's Foreign Service.

"You have been fully equipped by some of our best minds available. So, we expect nothing less of you," he stressed.

He reminded the graduates that the country currently has a budgetary challenge but that they must not despair, the knowledge acquired as empowerment.

Kemayan wants the graduates to utilize the knowledge to their benefit, and the benefit of the country; wherever they seize the opportunity to serve.

"As Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dean of the Cabinet of the Republic of Liberia; I now declare you - our distinguished members of this historic and milestone graduating class of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute -- 'Agents of Liberia's Diplomacy.' Go and make the difference."

Meanwhile, Minister Kemayan said his administration is currently targeting the increased and heightened visibility of roles for women and efforts for staff motivation and welfare; to include, for example, insurance and other benefits for employees in the home office and the Foreign Service.