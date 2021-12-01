Liberia Targets Projected U.S.$1 Billion Investments and Deals From Expo 2020 Dubai

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia says it is targeting to bring back home 10 signature investments and deals at this year's Expo 2020 in Dubai with the projection of over US$1 billion.

Liberia is among over 190 countries participating in Expo 2020 currently ongoing in Dubai with a pavilion in the Opportunity Zone.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a six-month event that runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, bringing together 1.2M expected visitors and over 190 participating countries.

For Liberia's participation, the government envisage coming out of Expo is to retell our story to the world as a Country," Morris A. Sackor has said.

Sackor is the Commissioner General of the Liberian Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. He said Liberia's present at the event is to also rebrand the country's image as a Nation and expose numerous investment opportunities to make Liberia better.

We hope to attract the needed investment to support the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, government target is to bring back 10 signature investments and deals projecting over US$1-Billion, according to Sackor, Commissioner General of the Liberian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This year's event is under the theme "Weaving Tomorrow's Fabric", which showcases the available and untapped potential in sectors like agriculture, tourism and sectors such as agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, as well as the country's fascinating history and culture, and its promising future.

For Liberia's pavilion, it will focus on highlighting the inspiring experience of African football legend George Weah, the current president of the Republic of Liberia who is widely regarded as one of the best players to play the game.

Commissioner General Sackor told the Arabic newspaper Al Bayan that: "Expo 2020 Dubai is sending a humanitarian message to the world and providing inspiring experiences for communities and individuals to help shape the future and provide equal opportunities for all."

He continued as saying, "And we at the Liberian Pavilion are following that trend and presenting an inspiring experience for humanity from our midst - it is the story of George Weah, a wonderful idol to follow in making a better future.

He said Young people from around the world can gain from president Weah's inspiring story and experience, and learn how to put his talent to use for creating a better future, and for changing the world.

The Arabic newspaper Al Bayan quotes Sackor as saying: "Expo 2020 Dubai is sending a humanit explained that Weah is a role model and ideal for Africa's youth, so it was important to highlight his inspiring experience at Expo 2020 Dubai to make young people invest their abilities and talent to change their life for the better.

He continued: "Weah was a magical talent and, through football, he raised Liberia's flag high at football stadiums across the world. Today, he continues with his efforts to build a bright future for his country and people."

The Liberian pavilion is adorned with inspiring photographs of President George Weah, from his time as a player until he became the President of the Republic of Liberia in 2017.

Sackor narrated that President Weah's name was immortalized among the most famous players in the history of Liberian football, the Liberian leader presented himself, saying, "President Weah presented himself as a new model for the man who makes his own future by being elected President of the Republic of Liberia."

In 1995, President Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first and to date only African player to win these awards. A year later, he was, in 1996, he was named African Player of the Century.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a decorated and prolific 18 year career, Weah played for some of Europe's biggest clubs like Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille in France, AC Milan in Italy, and Chelsea and Manchester City in the English Premier League. He also played for Al Jazira Club in the UAE.

During his football career, George Weah won many awards and titles, such as "King George", the African Player of the Year award, the Golden Ball award and the award for the best player in the world according to the classification of the International Federation of Football Associations.

"After 20 years spent in the sports arenas and football fields, Weah moved to the political arena to raise Liberia name once again on international forums, but in a new way, contributing to a new future for his people and country."