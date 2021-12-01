Zimbabwe: Academic Backs Diplomatic Efforts

Senior Reporter

Russian academic, Professor Vladimir Bushin has supported the Second Republic's stance of engaging and re-engaging with other countries as a way of strengthening relations and attracting investment.

Zimbabwe's diplomatic thrust under the Second Republic of stressing economic issues and engaging everyone as a friend or potential friend in the least confrontational way.

Prof Bushin who is visiting Zimbabwe said the Second Republic had taken a good step although Zimbabwe had not sidelined any country, but rather isolated.

He said sanctions were illegal as they were not imposed by the United Nations.

In an interview yesterday, Prof Bushin said he was happy with the strong relations between Zimbabwe and Russia which he said should further be expanded so two countries can from time to time visit each other and exchange ideas on how they can boost development.

"Developments in the region are important, but most importantly Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is re engaging with those countries that left. Zimbabwe did not leave them, but they decided to leave Zimbabwe, but it is good that Zimbabwe is looking is prepared to approach those countries for development. It is also good that more countries are interested in having negotiations with Zimbabweans and strengthening areas of interests," he said.

"If the country continues on this path, we believe with this policy, that other countries will also come on the discussion table with Zimbabwe," he said.

Prof Bushin is a Principal research fellow. In Zimbabwe, he worked with the University of Zimbabwe, SAPES and Zimbabwe Staff College.