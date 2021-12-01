Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Out of Youth Games

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Under-17 boys and girls football teams have pulled out of this year's African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games which burst into life today with the boys' football competition.

The development was confirmed by COSAFA yesterday.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant and subsequent travel difficulties associated with it have forced more changes to the fixtures for the boys' and girls' football competitions at the Region 5 Games Maseru 2020.

"The tournaments have already been hit by a number of withdrawals, with Zimbabwe (boys and girls), Seychelles (boys) and Comoros (girls) the latest to pull out over travel issues.

"It means both competitions have been shortened, with the boys to run from December 1-7 and the girls from Dec 2-6," read part of the statement by COSAFA.

ZIFA had earlier withdrawn both teams, from taking part in the competition, indicating there was no football competition taking place in the country, due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

However, the football mother body were forced to reconsider their position, following intense criticism, over their decision.

The teams were then included late, for the draw, which had to be conducted again, following Zimbabwe's request, to be included in the tournament.

The latest decision to pull out comes as a blow for the junior teams, as it was a chance to return to competition, and for development purposes. Contacted for a comment, member-in-charge of media liaison and publicity for Team Zimbabwe, Ranson Madzamba said they were still deliberating on the development.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, said "Region Five is SRC baby."

Reports yesterday said Zimbabwe had sought to have their matches postponed while officials sought to clear some issues related to the teams. The Young Warriors were scheduled to take on Eswatini today.

Their camp has been marred with confusion, as the trials for team selection, were held during the final camp.

Last week, nine members of the Young Warriors squad of 25 failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, to assess their eligibility, to compete at the tournament, in Lesotho.

The coaches were left with 16 players.

It also appears there hasn't been coordination between ZIFA, and the Team Zimbabwe's management, with indications showing a kit for the team was procured for use at the Games, when the association already had a kit for use by the national teams.

The kits for the national teams, are provided by the association partners, Umbro.

According to COSAFA, the boys' competition will now feature Botswana, Malawi, hosts Lesotho, Zambia, Eswatini and Angola.

