Zimbabwe: Artiste Seeks Funding for Tanzania Festival

Arts Reporter

Evans "Pfumela" Mapfumo, an Afro traditional musician, is appealing for funds to travel to Tanzania for the Sauti-Za-Buzara festival next year.

The annual festival will be held from 11 to 13 February in Zanzibar.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Mapfumo said he was appealing to well wishers and corporates to help him with air fares.

"I am happy to be going to such a big festival in Africa, it is a dream come true for me," he said. "Growing up I always wanted to be a musician. My plea is to individuals or a company that can help me raise the required US$4 500 for air fares, so that I can travel with my band."

The Kiat Afrika Band front man is confident that the festival will signal his breakthrough into main stream music.

"This is my chance to penetrate into main stream music," he said. "I have been trying to break into the music industry, but my efforts were hampered by lack of exposure and space to showcase my talent."

The Sauti-Za-Buzara festival is meant to promote upcoming artistes from various countries, who submitted their works via online for selection.

"I saw their advert online and decided to enter the selection process," said Mapfumo. "They required two recently recorded audio and visual productions. It feels so nice to be recognised and appreciated in a foreign country, yet you are unknown in your country."

In 2010, Mapfumo performed in South Africa at the FIFA World Cup fan festival, he was at the 2013 Grahamstown national arts festival also in South Africa and at the 2015 Harare International Arts Festival (HIFA).

The Chitungwiza-based artiste is yet to release an album as he is focusing on singles.

"Next year I will definitely release my debut album, a collection of my old and new songs," said Mapfumo.

The former music lecturer can play various instruments including mbira, marimba, guitar and drums.

Mapfumo said he was inspired to be a musician by the late iconic singer and guitarist Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo.

He is a holder of a Bachelor's degree in Ethnomusicology.