Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Boat Carrying School Children Capsizes in Kano

A resident said the boat was conveying Islamiyah school children and other passengers to an Islamic event

Most of about 50 passengers aboard a boat are feared dead after the boat capsized on Tuesday evening on the Bagwai river in Bagwai Local Government Area of Kano State.

Among the passengers were Islamic school children going to an Islamic event in the local government's headquarters, a resident said.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told PREMIUM TIMES that seven of the passengers in the boat were rescued after the accident but the others are still missing. Mr Kiyawa did not provide the number of the passengers in the boat.

However, a resident of the area, Abubakar Ado, told reporters that the boat was conveying Islamiyah school children and other passengers from Badau village to Bagwai town, the council headquarters.

The victims were reportedly said to be on their way to Tofa local government area further ahead for the Maulud celebration, Mr Ado said.

The resident said a rescue mission was ongoing involving local fishermen, fire service officials and the police.

Mr Ado said the boat was reported to be overloaded with over 50 people. He said most of the passengers were still missing.

Bagwai not the first time

In 2008, at least 26 persons died in the same river while accompanying a bride to her husband's house in the same Badau village.

In the previous incident, the boat was carrying 42 passengers, including children. Only four of them survived.

Details of the latest incident will be provided later.