Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap Another Village Head in Katsina

The bandits abducted the village head, his wife and many other villagers in the attack on Monday night

Armed bandits have abducted the village head of Fankama, Ahmed Saidu, his wife and many other villagers following an attack Monday night on the community in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that no life was lost during the attack they said lasted for about two hours.

Bahisulhaq Alhassan, a cousin of the monarch, told this newspaper in Katsina on Tuesday that the other members of the family of the traditional ruler have been evacuated from the village.

"We have not heard from them (kidnappers) yet but we are hoping that they send a letter to the people of the community so that we know what they are after," he said.

Habib Daudawa, another indigine of the area living in Katsina metropolis, also confirmed the attack.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages seeking his comments on the attack.