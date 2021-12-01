Ghana: MTN Ghana Donates Gh₵5 Million to Covid-19 National Trust Fund

MTN Ghana has donated a cheque for GH₵5 million to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Top officials of the mobile telecommunications company donated the amount at the fund's secretariat at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday.

Receiving the amount, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the fund, Justice Sophia Akuffo (rtd), expressed gratitude to the management of MTN for the gesture.

She said the donations had come at a time when contributions to the Trust Fund had almost halted.

"The donation from MTN Ghana in addition to an earlier donation of GH₵5 million worth of PPE and testing accessories to the Trust Fund in August 2020," she said.

The items, ranging from PPEs to disposable bedsheets, had been distributed to hospitals, and other medical institutions across the country, she added.

The former Chief Justice pointed out that the Trust Fund had received numerous requests from individuals, groups, and institutions for both cash and kind support.

She appealed to the public, especially corporate institutions to contribute to the fund to enable it respond to the various requests for support.

She used the occasion to sensitise the public on the need to take the COVID-19 vaccine while observing the health protocols to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"There is the need for collaborative efforts on the part of all stakeholders to effectively fight this dreaded pandemic, or bring it under control by ensuring that everyone in the adult population gets vaccinated until we reach head immunity," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, who presented the cheque, commended the trustees of the fund for the exemplary leadership

The COVID-19 Trust Fund was established by President Akufo-Addo last year to raise funds from corporate organisations, entities, and individuals to support the fight against the pandemic.

The board of trustees of the fund has, so far, donated cash and items worth over GH₵50 million to frontline workers and the underprivileged in the communities.