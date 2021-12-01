Ghana: Hearts Will Qualify to Group Stage - Boadu

30 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says his side would work to preserve the team's advantage to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Hearts are a game away from making the group stages of the competition for the first time in six years after beating JS Saoura 2-0 in Accra on Sunday in the first leg play-off.

"We have what it takes to make it to the group stage of the competition; we would make sure we realise this dream this weekend."

Speaking to the media after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over the Algerians, Boadu said his side has what it takes to reach the group stage and would work to achieve that.

"We would do our best to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup. We have learned valuable lessons from the Wydad Athletic Club game; so strategically we would do our homework very well before we go against them on Sunday."

JS Saoura has gone 26 games without a loss and this could prove a tall mountain for the Phobians, but the Ghana Premier League winning coach believes that the record would not scare them to lose focus.

Although not happy at the margin of the win, he described the 2-0 win as a morale booster for the team ahead of the second leg.

"We were down for a while but this win has lifted us. We would build on the momentum; we'll keep pushing hard until we get to our desired level."

He said playing in Africa was equally tough as the local league with teams pushing hard and aiming at winning to always qualify for Africa.

