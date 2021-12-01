Ghana: Prof Dodoo, GAA Pardon Bissah

Former World Youth Olympic gold medalist, Martha Bissah's indefinite suspension by the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has been lifted after the GAA accepted an apology issued by the athlete on November 9, apologizing for her unsavoury comments against the GAA and its erstwhile President Prof Francis Dodoo.

The decision was taken at a GAA Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting convened on November 26 with Prof Dodoo in attendance and also accepting the athlete's apology in his personal capacity.

The GAA also welcomed the 24-year old back into its fold, indicating its readiness to discuss and assist Bissah on her personal and athletic goals.

A statement by the GAA on Sunday notified the public of its decision and reiterated that the EXCO would inform the General Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the Association at the next Congress.

Martha who shot to prominence in 2014 when she claimed gold in the girls' 800m race at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China, for six years has been unable to feature on the tracks for Ghana after she was suspended indefinitely by the GAA in 2016.

This was on the back of allegations she labelled against the Prof Francis Dodoo-led GAA in 2015, accusing them of extortion in a bid to access a scholarship she won to the United States after clinching gold at the 2014 Youth Olympics.

The GAA denied the allegations and subsequently proceeded to ban her indefinitely, citing her for misconduct as bad blood grew between the two parties.