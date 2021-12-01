Ghana: Amoo-Gottfried to Serve On 2023 LOC Lagacy Sub-Committee

The Project Director of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Nana Nobeng Amoo-Gottfried has been appointed to the Legacy Sub-Committee of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2023 African Games (AG).

The Legacy Sub-Committee was among the seven sub-committees inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif to help with the organization of the African Games in Ghana.

The role of the legacy sub-committee is to transform the sports facilities into various departments or facilities for the earmarked University of Sports for Development.

Nana Amoo-Gottfried would be expected to bring his rich experience in national assignments to bear and ensure a successful African Games in Ghana.

"I am excited to join very experienced and learned personalities to ensure we left a great legacy after the African Games," he told the Times Sports in an exclusive interview.

"Such national assignments come with a lot of responsibilities and we would work hard to live up to expectation," he added.

The legacy sub-committee would be headed by Dr. Bello Bella Bitugu as Chairman with Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Williams serving as Vice-Chairperson.

Other members include Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Prof. John Ofosu Anim, and a representative from the Ministry of Education.