Ghana: Upper Manya Krobo Cries for Help to Develop District

Asesewa — The District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo, Joe Sam, has called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders in development to come to the aid of the district.

According to him, Upper Manya had over the years seen a slow pace of development, and, therefore, requires all hands on deck to give it a facelift.

The DCE made the call at the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Assembly at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Sam said he did not believe in witch-hunting and not seeking postings and reposting of staff from the district because of their religious, tribal, or political affiliation.

"What is important is to encourage the workers to be dedicated to work, committed, punctual, skillful and useful to bring out the best in them for the betterment of the district", he stated.

He, however, warned those who take interest in sabotaging others for reasons best known to them to desist from it.

He, therefore, reminded all other stakeholders including the traditional authorities of their obligations for the betterment of the people and the district at large.

Mr. Sam assured the business community of facilitating the creation and resuscitation of a vibrant business environment towards the economic growth of the district.

On revenue generation, the DCE said the performance of the assembly had not been encouraging.

Between the period of January and October this year, only GH₵377,287.00 was collected.

During the same period, the total expenditure made was GH₵ 437,828.39 representing 41.03 per cent of the annual internally generated fund expenditure projection of GHc 1,067,140.39.

Mr. Sam said measures had been put in place to improve the revenue generation to ensure the reversal of the negative trend of the income being outstripped by the expenditure.

These include resuscitation of the revenue task force, the procurement, and installation of revenue software, and the engagement of more revenue collectors.