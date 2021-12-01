Ghana: Wassa Dunkwa Appeal for Support to Complete Police Project

Takoradi — Residents of the Wassa Dunkwa in the WassaAmenfi West municipality in the Western Region, have appealed to philanthropists to help complete a police station project under construction in the area.

They also appealed to stakeholders to help build quarters for the police personnel.

Again, the community requested that the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) post personnel to man the station to help boost security and safety in WassaDunkwa.

The assemblyman for WassaDunkwa, Mr Felix Baidoo, made the appeal in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times on the security situation in his area, on Friday.

He said, the project, situated on an acre of land, started in 2017, and consists of the station office, offices for officers, cells for inmates, and four toilet rooms.

"We urgently need the police station in our community. The project started by the Member of Parliament, Eric Afful, is about 70 percent complete. So far, we have spent about GHc75, 000 including communal labour on the project." MrBaidoo revealed.

Funding is coming from the MP's resources and the Common Fund, he said.

He added: "We, however, need other partners to help us complete the project on time to safeguard the security situation in WassaDunkwa community."

Construction of accommodation facilities, he told the Ghanaian Times, was not a challenge as there was more space at the site, arguing that, it would help sustain the police station and also ensure the full presence of the police in the area.

MrBaidoo also said the police station was easily accessible due to its nearness to the major road.

WassaDunkwa, he noted, was a malmsey hub and faced with the influx of all manner of persons including criminals who frequented galamsey sites located on the Enchi-Asankragwa highway.

He recalled that, recently, a police intelligence team from Accra stormed WassaDunkwa and gunned down three suspects during an operation ina house.

Mr. Baidoo indicated that one of the suspects, from the area, came with two others from Accra toWassaDunkwato hide, but, they were tracked by the police team.