Ghana: Ministries Fire Station Honours Divisional Fire Officer 2 Naomi Ofori-Adubea

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ministries Fire Station, has honoured its outgoing Commander, Divisional Fire Officer 2 (DO 2) Naomi Ofori-Adubea, for her outstanding performance as the First District Commander of the station over the past five years.

DO 2 Ofori-Adubea takes up a new appointment as the Second-in-command (2ic) to the Greater Accra Regional Command of the GNFS, which took effect on October 2, this year.

An accompanying citation in her honour read: The entire staff wishes to recognise your contribution in diverse roles since the opening of this station in 2016, you brought on board combination of discipline, fairness and punctuality which are crucial qualities for the achievement of the goals and objectives of the service.

Continuing: You exhibited humility, truthfulness and professionalism which endeared you to many officers, your dedication to the station did not come without challenges but you stood firm being loyal and committed to the station."

The citation added: As you take up another chapter of your life being the Greater Accra Regional 2IC, may contentment of a job well done fill your life with happiness, the entire staff wish to thank you for all your wisdom and discipline instilled in us."

In response, DO 2 Ofori-Adubea expressed gratitude to her colleagues for the honour done her, saying little did she know that her call to duty would result in such recognition.

DO 2 Naomi Ofori-Adubea was posted from Makola Fire Station as the OIC of control room and Watchroom after she headed GBC Fire Safety Department.

She joined the service in July 1991 and rose through the ranks to her current rank of Divisional Officer Grade One (DO1).She trained all personnel who were posted to her station.

She organised Fire Safety Education programmes at the Ministries and its enclave, including Arts Centre, Ghana News Agency, GNA, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Labour Relations and Employment , Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Ghana Water Company, Office of Heads of Civil Service, Audit Service, Controller and Accountant General's Department, Sch SGS Bank, Osu Commercial Bank, Movenpic, Tema Station, Accra City Hotel, Kempinski and the schools around.

In September 2016, Ministries Fire Station was established by the then Chief Fire Officer, Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, with the help of Nana Kwesi Agyekum Dwamena, Head of Civil Service.

DO 2 Ofori-Adubea is a Reverend Minister at Gospel Light International Church, Teshie Residence Pastor.