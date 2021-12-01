Kenya: Crime and Justice Season 2 Set to Premiere in 2022

Kenyan original series 'Crime and Justice' has commenced filming for season 2.

The show, a gritty police procedural and legal drama, is Kenya's first Showmax Original and the first co-production with global broadcaster CANAL+ Group.

It follows detective duo Makena (Sarah Hassan, Famous, Just In Time) and Silas (Alfred Munyua, Nafsi, The First Grader) as they investigate one-ripped-from-the-headlines case per episode.

The first of its kind in Kenya, Crime and Justice Season 1 was praised by fans for addressing difficult topical issues in the country such as femicide and domestic abuse, terrorism, and radicalization, while also exposing the limits of the justice system in Kenya.

The show was nominated for three Kalasha awards across all the TV Drama categories: Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor (Munyua), and Best Lead Actress (Hassan).

Crime and Justice was also the most popular show among Showmax subscribers in Kenya when it premiered in February 2021 and remained in the top spot for nine weeks straight.

The show was also the most-watched content in Kenya for the first three months after its launch in terms of both unique users and profiles.

Hassan and Munyua will reprise their lead roles as detectives Makena and Silas respectively in the second season.

Also returning is Maqbul Mohammed (Makutano Junction) as DCI Boss Kebo, Paul Ogola (Kati Kati, Sense8) as the no-nonsense prosecutor Sokoro, Brian Ogola (Lusala, Poacher) as the resident pathologist Caleb, and Koome Kinoti as Makena's troublesome teenager Yaro.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is directed by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff (All The Little Things We Kill, You Are Here) and Kenyans Likarion Wainaina (Supa Modo, winner of over 50 international awards, including a Special Mention at Berlin), Tosh Gitonga (AFI Audience Award Breakthrough winner Nairobi Half Life) and Edwin Kamau (40 Sticks).

Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Channel Director, East, and Southern Africa said the show was a major milestone, not only as Kenya's first Showmax Original but also as a representation of the industry's growth, evidenced by the production quality and positive feedback from our audiences.

"Fans have been calling for a second season since its debut, so it's only right to give our viewers what they want," he said.

According to Okwaro, Season 2 promises more compelling crime stories, deep dives into Makena's mysterious background and also answers whether Silas is still conflicted about what his moral decisions mean for his shifty networks.

"We are very pleased to offer our subscribers a second season of Crime and Justice, our first African police and procedural TV series under the CANAL+ Original label. We are also very proud to partner again with Showmax to produce together with the best premium series for the continent," added Fabrice Faux, Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ INTERNATIONAL.

Crime and Justice Season 2 will premiere on Showmax and CANAL+ Premiere in 2022.