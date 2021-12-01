South Africa: Makhanda High Court to Hear Urgent Interdict Against Shell's Seismic Survey

analysis

Four environmental and human rights organisations have filed an urgent interdict to stop Shell from carrying out its ocean seismic survey, while Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has supported it.

With the Amazon Warrior survey ship already in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday for a seismic survey off the Wild Coast, the Border Deep Sea Angling Association (BDSAA), Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club (KMSBC), Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa filed an urgent interim interdict in the Makhanda High Court against Shell to prevent it from beginning the survey, aimed at exploring for oil and gas.

On Monday, the environmental law firm Cullinan & Associates, representing the four environmental and human rights organisations, delivered the certificate of urgency to the Court Registrar. Acting Judge Avinash Govindjee saw the matter as urgent.

Govindjee directed the applicants to serve and file papers on 29 November, with any notice of opposition and answering affidavits to be filed by 4pm on Tuesday, 30 November.

"Replying papers and heads of arguments to be filed by 13:00 on 1 December and the rule nisi to be argued virtually at 14:00 on 1 December," said Govindjee.

The papers filed at the Makhanda High Court were served on Shell's...