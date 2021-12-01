Nigeria: NBBF Congratulates d'Tigers for Topping World Cup Qualifying Group

1 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

D'Tigers rallied from a first day loss to beat Mali and then blowout Uganda to qualify for the next phase of the qualifiers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has congratulated the D'Tigers for starting their 2022 FIBA World Cup on a strong note after picking two victories in three matches.

With five points from a possible six and a superior point difference, the team sits comfortably atop group A ahead of the next round of games coming up by June 2022.

The immediate past Caretaker chairman of the NBBF, Musa Kida, described the team's performance as inspiring despite peculiar circumstances surrounding the federation's election as well as FIBA's stance over Nigeria's participation at the qualifiers.

"It is really nice to start such important qualifiers on a winning note which is very good for our chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

"We had to put our administrative differences aside for the sake of Nigeria and Nigerians.

"We feel elated and justified that our decision to give FIBA the go ahead to register the team which enabled them participate paid off in the long run as we join hands with all stakeholders to continue growing the game in Nigeria".

A total of 16 teams are vying for the available five spots at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup with Nigeria grouped alongside Mali, Cape Verde, and Uganda.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the second round of the African Qualifiers and will join three other teams to create two six-team groups with results from the preliminary rounds carried over.

