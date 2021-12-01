Chad: FOCAC - Jerandi Meets With FMs of Senegal, Chad and Togo

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi had a series of talks with Senegalese, Chadian and Togolese FMs on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held on November 29-30 in Dakar.

Scaled-up cooperation was discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Aïssata Tall Sall, reads a Foreign Ministry press release.

Jerandi said there is need for African countries to fully play their role in devising world policies considering the continent's size and its human and natural resources.

It is crucial, he said, to convert the COVID-19-induced economic and development state of affairs into real opportunitiesof cooperation by means of pooling efforts and unifying visions as part of shared interests.

The Senegalese minister praised the convergence of views on regional and international issues.

Jerandi and Aïssata Tall Sall agreed to intensify consultations as part of task forces involving African countries to develop more effective sustainable development strategies.

The agenda of the 8th Ministerial Conference took centre stage as Jerandi had a talk with Chad's Minister of Foregin Affairs Chérif Mahamat Zène and Togo's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration Robert Dussey.

Emphasis was laid on the necessity of developing an African agenda on relations with major powers, one which is based on development -related needs and priorities of African countries.

The FMs said it is important the continent defines its sustainable development needs and articulates them clearly to their partners. A specific timetable to follow up the implementation of agreed projects is also required.

The economic and development integration of the African continent has to be prioritised, they said. This in addition to upgrading infrastructure and modernising agriculture, scientific research and pharmaceutical industries.

It was also agreed to step up consultation and coordination to foster the continent's status as a development and security partner and a hub for investment.