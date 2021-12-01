Tunisia: Fishing Products Recover Pre-Pandemic Pace, With Revenues of Over 495.5 Md End October 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The exports of fishery products stood at over 24.6 thousand tons worth about 495.5 million dinars (MD) at the end of October 2021, against more than 18.6 thousand tons worth 396 MD during the same period last year.

These exports therefore were up by 31.8% in volume and 25.1% in value in the first 10 months of 2021, recovering their pace before the coronavirus pandemic in terms of exported quantities.

The sector's coverage rate of imports by exports stood at 185.5% at the end of October 2021, against 184.8% during the same period last year, generating foreign currency receipts of 228.9 MD against 181.8 MD at the end of October 2020, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

Exports of fishery products were shared among over 53 destinations led by Italy (34%), Spain (26%) and Japan (11%).

Imports of fishery products hit at the end of October 2021, nearly 53,252 tons worth 266.6 MD against 47,822 tons worth 214.2 MD during the same period of 2020.