Algeria: Government Supports Development Efforts of APs

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, acknowledged Tuesday in Algiers the State's support to the development efforts of the press agency (Algeria Press Service), stressing that instructions have been given for "the revision and updating of its status."

"I would like to reiterate the state's support to the Agency's development efforts and the instruction that have been given for the revision of its status dating back to 1991, as well as their updating to be in line with the changes recorded on the media and communication stages, in addition to the broadening of its scope on the media scene, in accordance with international standards," said Benabderrahmane in a speech on the occasion of a study day organized on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the creation of the APS.

"We aspire to a stronger agency thanks to the professionalism of its journalists and its modern administration that play a key role on the national media scene," he said.

Consequently, the agency is called upon to develop its services to adapt to the ambitious development program initiated by the President of the Republic and the Government's Action Plan, and this, by fulfilling its public service mission offering reliable and quality information," added the PM.

We also aspire to be a "pioneer and active agency on the national and international scenes that operates in compliance with digital and modern technologies to ensure access to credible and real-time information," said the Prime Minister.

"The agency is also called upon to draw the press contours of a press agency according to the "Global Media" approach, in order to strengthen its presence on the national media scene and provide it with the necessary means to be able to compete with other agencies at the regional level and defend the image and achievements of Algeria in all fields," he added.

"The agency must also adapt to the sector's current situation, particularly with regard to audiovisual activities and the revision of its statutes should enable the agency to increase its own resources to keep pace with progress, particularly through the training of its staff."

"I would like to pay tribute to the memory of all the agency's employees who have died and devoted their lives to the service of our dear country within APS since its creation," said Benabderrahmane.

"I would also like to extend my sincere congratulations to the entire information and communication family, especially the journalists, administrative staff and civil servants, wishing them more success," he concluded.